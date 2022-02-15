CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools is hitting the final stretch regarding its bond construction project, but that doesn't mean there isn't work to do.
Monday the board of education held a groundbreaking ceremony that signified the start of the final phase of construction. What that means, people in Cadillac will notice some changes soon regarding the look of the Cadillac High/Junior High School facility.
The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects are the last to start, and the asbestos abatement is the beginning stages of that final construction phase.
As for the completion date, once the high school construction starts, it should be completed by Fall 2024.
With the groundbreaking ceremony completed, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the past few years have been busy and the new few will be as well.
"There certainly have been challenges along the way that no one anticipated with COVID, but we have been successful in completing Phase I and II under budget and on time. We were fortunate to have had both phases designed, bid, and underway before the markets responded to COVID," she said. "Our team met weekly to make any necessary adjustments to successfully complete Phases I and II."
Brown said the high school will be more challenging to stay on schedule and budget, but the CAPS team is committed to the process, fully understand these challenges and will manage the budget and schedule well.
With the biggest part of the project now underway, Brown said they will see a lot of changes over the next few years. She said the junior-senior high complex is the hub of the district and community. It is a 250,000 square foot building built originally in 1957.
She said the district has spent about two years planning and analyzing designs that would meet the needs of a 21st-Century high school that serves about 900 students. It became clear pretty quick that renovating the existing two-story junior high wing to accommodate 30 high school classrooms would be cost-prohibitive, she said.
"The original structure was built with an atrium in the center and would be cheaper to demolish and rebuild than to renovate and retrofit," she said.
Highlights of this final phase include renovated auditorium with new seating, lighting, paint, flooring and stage, new HVAC with air conditioning throughout, renovated classroom space in the 400 hall including science, art and band rooms and 30 new classrooms in a building addition.
There also will be new instructional technology, a new student commons/cafeteria that includes a performance space and break-out spaces for student groups, online learners, clubs and more. There will be new collaborative spaces in the new academic wing, fully renovated bathrooms, new wellness center, new first-floor weight room, renovated robotics lab, renovated orchestra room with storage, new special education room with sensory space, new front offices with improved secure entry, new outdoor learning space, increased parking, new student entry with an enlarged corridor, new tennis courts, new parking lot lighting and stadium parking, new stadium bathrooms, entrance and fencing, new site walkways and sidewalks and renovated locker rooms.
"Almost every space is being touched in the junior-senior high complex. It will feel like a new school," she said.
Brown said the high school project will be completed by 2024 but it will be done in phases.
Phase I commenced in January and will be complete in the late fall of 2023. This phase includes the demolition of the current junior high academic wing and the addition of a new classroom wing. It also includes all of the work in what is now known as the current junior high. A new entry, administrative offices, students commons/cafeteria, bathrooms, locker rooms, outdoor learning space and more.
Phase II is work to be completed during the summer months of 2022, 2023, and 2024 and overlaps Phases I, III, and IV. Phase II includes fire suppression, HVAC, orchestra, robotics and science classrooms and demolition. Summer work will be focused on spaces that are needed for learning during the school year.
Phase III is the auditorium; this work is scheduled for winter 2023 through fall 2023.
Phase IV is scheduled for winter 2024 through fall 2024. Phase IV includes the HVAC and renovations to existing classrooms in the high school, the wellness center, weight room, and auxiliary gym locker rooms. The site work will be phased as well beginning this spring with tennis courts.
"CAPS is set up for 21st-century learning. The spaces were designed to be flexible and adaptable for a future that is hard to define," Brown said. "We did not include trendy design elements but were very intentional in choosing high-quality, lasting elements that allowed for enhanced learning experiences now and in the future; for example, windows were chosen to maximize natural light and improve efficiency. Every space is designed to be multifunctional."
Following the groundbreaking ceremony, the CAPS Board of Education met at the Community Schools Auditorium and approved the final few bid items related to the upcoming bond project.
The board voted 7-0 to approve the remaining two bids for the case and millwork and technology.
When it comes to the technology bid, Brown said that is related to what will be going into the classrooms in the new high school addition, including security cameras and cabling. She said the technology bid was separate, so technology rather than construction experts responded.
For the other bid, with that work not happening until closer to the end of the project, Brown said it allowed the board to ensure that everything that was needed and wanted was included. The goal was to eliminate any unforeseen costs.
