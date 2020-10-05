CADILLAC — Considering the hurdles the COVID-19 pandemic has caused since March, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said construction projects have stayed on budget and on time.
When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer restarted construction last May, it ensured the current construction projects associated with the district’s May 2018 bond proposal and associated budgets would remain intact through the pandemic. The bond was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions, and upgrades spent over 25 years.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, will support a full renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects will be the last to start. The project will be bid out in fall 2021 and construction will commence in spring/summer 2022, according to Brown.
Construction started in spring 2019 at Franklin and Lincoln elementary schools. Both projects were completed by the start of the 2020-21 school year. Construction was halted in March as a result of Whitmer’s executive order. However, some workers were able to return as restrictions started to loosen before Whitmer allowed for construction to resume.
The second phase includes upgrades to Kenwood Elementary, Forest View Elementary, and Mackinaw Trail Middle School.
Kenwood Elementary is converting into an elementary center. With the renovations being made to Mackinaw Trail Middle School, the building will be converted to serve sixth- through eighth-graders. The three remaining elementary buildings now house kindergarten through fifth grade.
At the three elementary buildings, Brown said crews are still finalizing the punch list.
“There are about a dozen items in each elementary that either wasn’t finished because we are working around the school calendar or items are back-ordered,‘ Brown said. “The expectation is the elementary projects will be complete by the end of October.‘
When it comes to the work at Mackinaw Trail, Brown said work is on schedule and budget. The steel beams for the roof are set, and crews have nearly finished closing up the new gym/multipurpose room and classroom wing. Brown said soon they can continue work on the new wing out of the elements. It’s anticipated the project will be completed by next summer.
For the high school/Central Office project, Brown said they just stated the design and development phase and will work toward getting cost estimates to ensure the project stays in line with the budget. Once completed, and final adjustments made, the project will be bid out, Brown said.
The expectation is that bids would be out by October 2021 with the idea that construction would begin spring/summer 2022.
“I’m just happy with how we have stayed on budget and on time given lots of interruptions due to the pandemic,‘ she said. “I’m also happy we have been able to include local contractors when possible.‘
