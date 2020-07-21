CAPS orders Chromebook devices again

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education voted to place a second order for Chromebooks to ensure they will be ready for the start of the new school year.
The board voted 6-0, with board member Steve Anderson not present, to purchase 1,350 Chromebooks for $229,500 from Sehi Computer Products Inc.
The board originally discussed the Chromebook purchases in May and voted to spend $299,935 to purchase the laptop devices and software associated with them. CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district needed to make the second order as a safeguard because the devices ordered in May are back-ordered and wouldn't be available until December.
While the order was placed in May, Brown said if this second order is successful in securing the Chromebooks, the first order will simply be canceled.
Board member Judy Coffey questioned if neither order was available when school started does the district have enough devices? Brown said it did. Board member Eric Baker also asked about safeguards in place so the district didn't get stuck with both orders.
CAPS Chief Financial Officer Emily Kearney presented the agenda item and she said as long as the order is canceled before shipment, there wouldn't be a problem. Brown said both companies are aware of the situation and the district can ask to have preapproval before either shipment.
In May, the district ordered the Chromebooks utilizing state and federal grants. During the need to educate district students from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown said the district handed out more than 900 Chromebooks. They allowed students to keep the laptops over the summer and will collect them in August.
The Chromebooks will be collected, cleaned, repaired, refurbished, and replaced so the district is ready to offer the devices one-to-one if the need arises for similar at-home learning this fall. At the time of the original order, Brown said getting the laptops was the district's way of preparing for the "worst-case scenario for at-home learning for all kids."
