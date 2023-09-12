CAPS partners with MI university to remove barriers to admission

CADILLAC — Qualifying Cadillac Area Public Schools seniors will have a leg up when it comes to gaining admission to a Michigan university after a partnership was formed between the district and the higher learning institution.
Recently, University of Olivet President Steven Corey and CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown signed the Olivet Direct! agreement. As a result, Cadillac students will now be automatically admitted to the university. The program allows high-achieving students to lock in their acceptance and financial aid awards without requiring them to go through the full admissions process.
CAPS high school students also may qualify for a scholarship through the university that covers the full cost of published tuition and general fees after all federal, state and institutional grants and scholarships are applied. To qualify, seniors must be eligible for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, be Pell-eligible and have been a Michigan resident for at least one year.
“The University of Olivet is excited to welcome Cadillac Area Public Schools as our newest Olivet Direct! school,” Corey said in a release about the partnership with CAPS.
“Thanks to this partnership, more graduates of Cadillac will be able to attend The University of Olivet and benefit from our generous financial awards structure and have a deeply immersive residential experience.”
The University of Olivet offers 34 majors and 26 minors, including insurance and risk management, criminal justice, business, sports psychology and more. Brown said CAPS is excited about partnering with the university to bring the program to the district and its students.
“This partnership will reduce the lengthy admissions process, which can be a barrier for many students. Cadillac Area Public Schools will continue to seek ways to support our students’ post-graduate plans,” she said.
