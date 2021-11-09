CADILLAC — On Monday, the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education approved one of the first steps for the final construction project associated with a voter-approved bond in 2018.
The board voted 4-0 to approve hiring Bolle Contractor of Clare to perform the asbestos abatement before the start of construction at the high school/junior high school facility. Board members Eric Baker, Beth Repka-Alto and Scott Koenig were not at Monday’s meeting. The cost of the awarded bid was $128,390 and was one of five bids the district received, according to CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown.
“We are anticipating going out to bid this month and we are excited to be taking steps forward to enter into the final steps of our bond project,” she said. “As always, we are grateful for the support of our community.”
The other companies who submitted bids included Dore and Associates Contracting Inc. of Bay City, Global Green Service Group LLC, of Dearborn Heights, Righway Remediation of Saginaw and Abatement and Demolition Services of Mulliken. Brown said this bid has to be awarded before the start of construction and tear down.
The bond that is funding the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, will support a full renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects will be the last to start and the asbestos abatement is the beginning stages.
Once a contractor is hired and all the bids are awarded for the final phase, construction should begin in spring/summer 2022. Brown said it is anticipated all bids should be awarded by the end of January 2022.
