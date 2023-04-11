CADILLAC — For six years, Samantha Garner has organized an event that helps the entire Cadillac community.
This event is similar to one that her hometown school district did, but once she started teaching within Cadillac Area Public Schools, she realized there was a need for something similar in Cadillac. As the assistant principal at Lincoln Elementary, Garner said this weekend will mark the sixth year for spring clothing grab-and-go.
The grab-and-go works like this: Families that no longer use any child or adult-sized garment or footwear can bring it to Lincoln Elementary, 125 Ayer St., on Friday, April 14, between 4 and 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, April 15, families that need clothing for their kids or adults can show up at the elementary school between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to claim the items they need.
The items that will likely be available include short and long-sleeved shirts, sweatpants, sweatshirts, shorts, jeans, spring jackets or coats, shoes, swimsuits, dresses or suits, socks, pants, sports apparel, and baby or toddler clothing. It’s on a first-come, first-served basis, Garner said, and prior clothing “grab-and-go” exchanges showed that some stuff does go fast.
The clothing is free and a person doesn’t have to drop off clothes on April 14 to be able to receive clothing on April 15. Garner also said it is open to anyone and isn’t just for Lincoln or CAPS families. Anyone with a need is welcome to come.
“Each year, the clothes are gone sooner. There have been some years where all the clothes are gone by 10 a.m.,” she said.
Before Garner started the program as a teacher at Kenwood Elementary, she first approached CAPS Director of Curriculum and Accountability Kelly Buckmaster who was the building principal at Kenwood Elementary. She said Buckmaster supported the idea. With the help of some other teachers, Garner said the first event was held.
Since that time in the fall of 2017, the event has been held twice a year and sometime three times when there was a used toy grab-and-go. The only time the event has not been held was in the Spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the event connects CAPS families with the seasonal clothing items they need. While the upcoming grab-and-go is focused on spring and summer clothing items, the fall grab-and-go events provide fall and winter clothing items.
“This has alleviated financial burdens for many families and also has been a place for families to connect with the school,” Brown said. “We see this as a need within our community and are committed to partnering with families to make sure needs are met. Sam Garner is an outstanding leader and is always looking for ways to better serve students, families and the community.”
One of the other cool things that Garner has witnessed during the time the grab-and-go events have been held are families who once benefited from the provided clothing donating clothing to the event. She said she has seen some great examples of giving through this event.
When it comes to donations, Garner said they will take anything and everything because someone always needs something. Items that go fast include shoes, spring jackets and/or outdoor gear. She also said the clothing for children typically goes faster than the adult items.
Any items that are left over will be donated to the Oasis Family Resource Center. If someone is interested in volunteering at this event or if they have questions they are asked to contact Garner at samantha.garner@cadillacschools.org.
