CADILLAC — During the first week of the mandatory school shutdown, 7,341 meals were distributed by Chartwells and Cadillac Area Public Schools and with news of the school closure continuing another week those numbers likely will get much higher.
On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued the “Stay Home, Stay Safe‘ Executive Order directing all Michigan businesses and operations to temporarily suspend in-person operations that are not necessary. During her press conference Monday, Whitmer also said schools would remain closed until April 13.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said with the announcement of school being closed an additional week due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her focus is to make sure all families know the food distribution is available. On Monday, the food service provider and the district provided 2,142 meals.
She also said meal distribution will be in place during the additional week except for April 10, which is Good Friday. Instead, Brown said meals for April 10, April 11 and April 12 will be provided to families on April 9.
"We are just making sure (families) have the information about meals for sure. If they have any questions they can call (CAPS) Central Office at 876-5000," Brown said. "We are still looking for additional guidance from the MDE for instructional resources and supports for our students' learning."
Tiffany Ouwinga is a mother of four, but she also is a teacher at Forest View Elementary. She said when news of the school closure first came up, she welcomed the extra time at home with her kids. Like many families, some things always seemed to just never get done. The hustle and bustle of life always seemed to get in the way.
With the extra time at home, she thought this would be a great time to do those things. However, it is proving to be just as difficult to accomplish those things, but obviously for different reasons.
With the executive order in place, Ouwinga said she is planning a few things during the day but for the most part they are slowing things down. Instead of trying to figure out what they can do, they are focusing on being together, playing, talking, reading and trying new things as a family.
As a kindergarten teacher, Ouwinga said her class was just starting to hit their stride with adding, subtracting, reading and other skills, but then the closure happened. She is trying to figure out a good way to see her students using the internet. In the meantime, she will continue to send things out like her reading a story or doing a little lesson. Nothing too big but something easy and not hard, she said.
Jana Mulder is in a similar situation.
She is a mother of three but she also is a teacher at Mackinaw Trail Middle School.
As a parent, she admitted she has tried to not get caught up in the pandemic either on news sites or social media. On Monday, however, she watched Whitmer's press conference as she was aware of the potential for her to make the stay at home announcement.
"It made me emotional," she said of the realization that things were shut down for an additional week. "It is a scary time for our kids, but I'm trying to look at it in a positive light."
The last thing she wants is to have her children be afraid but at the same time, she also wants them to be informed and understand what is happening in the world and state. She is doing that by letting them know they are safe, their immediate family is OK and they have enough food.
As a teacher, Mulder said there are a lot of unknowns, whether it is if they will return to the classroom or how to educate her students if the closure continues. For now, she just wants her students to read and attempt to stay on track with their education.
"The teacher part of me is sad. I miss my students," she said. "I'm worried about them."
With school out for another week and potentially longer, Brown said the COVID-19 virus is showing the need for equity in the state when it comes to access to technology and the internet. While that conversation shouldn't be had now, Brown said once the pandemic is over it needs to be addressed.
"It's a huge problem in rural Michigan. I hope there is a real conversation that happens about equity, but not now," she said. "Right now, everyone needs to focus on our health and their own personal challenges with what this is bringing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.