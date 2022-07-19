CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools released data Monday showing the number of times student behavior was deemed to reach the threshold considered for bullying
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown gave the annual report that discussed the number of confirmed bullying incidents that occurred during the most recently completed 2021-2022 school year.
In all, the data showed during 174 days of instruction during the past school year, there were 11 confirmed incidents of bullying or harassment.
Preventative measures the district has in place include positive behavior supports and interventions in four of the district’s buildings and behavioral health support in six of the district’s buildings. The district also has reporting forms and processes in place for tracking behavior, and OK2SAY links and information are on the district’s website and provided at orientation.
In addition, the district has all staff review the bullying policy, reporting procedures and processes annually and there is professional development for teachers. Counseling also is available to students within each school building.
When it came to disciplinary actions taken as a result of these 11 bullying incidents, Brown said they included suspension, expulsion, behavior plans, counseling referrals, outside agency involvement and no contact orders.
Recommendations for the upcoming school year include continued training for staff and students on process and reporting, and continued transparency in reporting. The district also plans to target social-emotional learning for staff, students and CAPS families and to partner with the Wexford-Missaukee ISD to use grant dollars to develop those types of programs.
During the 2020-2021 school year, it was reported to the board that there were seven confirmed incidents of bullying or harassment. During the presentation for the 2019-2020 school year, the board heard more than 20 incidents of bullying or harassment within the district were reported.
Every school district is required to present a bullying report to the board of education and must submit it to the state as part of a larger School Infrastructure Database report, which is a compliance report about all disciplines.
The School Infrastructure Database is one of the core data sets of the Michigan Education Information System. The SID is used by Michigan’s public schools to report data related to crime and safety, dual enrollment and instructional technology.
Districts are required to report the number of incidents of truancy in Field 4A of the SID. The field was added as a result of Matt Epling’s Safe School Law, which requires the reporting of all incidents of bullying, including cyberbullying, that take place on school property or at school-sponsored activities.
Also during the meeting, the board heard about the agreement with the district’s janitorial service, Enviro-Clean. The board voted to approve giving an hourly wage increase of 50 cents an hour. The upcoming school year will be the final year of a two-year extension to the contract the board authorized last year at this time.
After the upcoming school year, the board will seek bids for the janitorial services.
The board also approved the high school music trip to New York that is scheduled to occur in February.
