CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools announced Tuesday it had another confirmed case of COVID-19 within its staff members and its first positive case related to a student.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown confirmed a CAPS staff member and a student both tested positive for COVID-19. They learned about the positive cases on Tuesday. Both the staff member and the student have been out of the district since last week.
Brown did say, however, that 21 students were quarantined Tuesday as a result of the positive student case.
As with the previous cases, Brown said the district notified the building students and parents where the staff member worked. She also said CAPS is encouraging the entire school community to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and to practice the district's safety protocols.
As for why the district wasn't closing as a result of the positive cases, Brown said disinfecting happens nightly.
"We are disinfecting every night whether we have positive COVID cases or not. We have disinfecting protocols for our buildings every night," she said. "We have been able to work effectively and efficiently with the health department to contact trace thanks to our protocols and staff for keeping good records."
Brown confirmed Monday a CAPS staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Brown said in addition to the staff member's confirmed positive case Monday, a student was deemed to have had close contact and is now in quarantine. Although Brown did not give details about the staff member, she did say the person was not present within the district at the end of last week.
In late October, Brown confirmed the second positive case in its staff. While the staff member tested positive in October, Brown said there were no student close contacts or additional staff close contacts. As a result, no additional staff or students needed to quarantine.
In September, Brown confirmed a staff member at the annex building preschool tested positive for COVID-19, which was the first positive case within the district.
She also said any other staff or students who had any risk of exposure in September were contacted, and only 11 preschool students had "potential exposure" to this particular staff member. Because none of the students were considered to have "close contact" with the staff member, those 11 students did not have to quarantine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.