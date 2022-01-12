CAPS reports possible threat by MTMS student, student body not in danger

CADILLAC — A Cadillac middle school student is being investigated after another student came forward regarding a potential threat.
Monday night parents of Mackinaw Trail Middle School students received alerts from the Cadillac Area Public Schools about a threatening note that was shared on a bus. The district was made aware of the note late Friday after a student came forward with information.
The CAPS alert stated the district immediately notified law enforcement about the note and the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The alert also said the student who made the threat is no longer in the middle school and is not allowed back on school property.
On Tuesday, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said, while students were not in danger at any time, she believed it was in the best interest of transparency to alert all middle school parents of the potential threat.
“Transparency for our parents and students is a high priority. We partner with parents for the safety of students and our credibility in these matters is important, so we continue to have their trust,” she said.
Again, Brown said the district encourages students, parents or community members to report any concerning behavior to school staff or administration, law enforcement or utilize OK2SAY.
Wexford County Undersheriff Rick Doehring confirmed the sheriff’s office is investigating the incident, but could not go into details as it is an open investigation. He also said the school liaison officer also is assisting with the investigation.
After the November school shooting at Oxford High School, where four students were killed and several others wounded, several local districts, including CAPS, have dealt with several threats of violence. In October and December, CAPS received potential threats within the district.
After the events at Oxford High School, Michigan State Police Office of School Safety Commission Lt. Col. Chris Kelenske released a statement following the deadly shooting in Oakland County.
While the incident at Oxford High School served as another reminder of the need for continued vigilance in keeping schools and students safe, the school safety commission remains committed to doing what it can to assist schools with safety and security.
Best practices in school security require a layered approach that involves a series of actions to improve school safety and security. One such action is the use of the student safety program OK2SAY, which allows students to confidentially report tips on potential harm or criminal activities directed at students, school employees and schools.
The goal of OK2SAY is to stop harmful behavior before it occurs by encouraging anyone to report threatening behavior to caring adult authorities who can help.
To provide a tip to OK2SAY go to www.michigan.gov/ok2say or call 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729) or text 652729 (OK2SAY).
