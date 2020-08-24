CAPS responds to announcement of $60M in school aid

CADILLAC — After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced an additional $60 million in federal virus relief aid to school districts Wednesday, Cadillac Area Public Schools leadership weighed in on what it means for the district.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said Thursday morning that the additional funds for school aid are greatly appreciated as the district gets ready to resume school on Aug. 31. The governor made her comments Wednesday about the school aid during her press conference regarding the state’s response to COVID-19.
“We greatly appreciate the additional funds to support the increased costs associated with reopening schools,‘ Brown said. “We are working hard to provide our CAPS families with flexible learning options. This funding will help offset costs allowing us to continue in our commitment to provide personalized learning.‘
Brown also said the district will be committed to addressing any learning gaps that may have resulted from the COVID-caused closure of schools last spring as well as moving students through grade-level content ensuring a successful academic year for all CAPS students.
The funding is designed to aid districts where more than half of the students are economically disadvantaged. The money can be used to implement health and safety protocols, to buy laptops and devices for online instruction, to provide mental health services, and to mitigate learning loss.
An additional $5.4 million will go to other education-related entities. The dollars come from an emergency education fund set aside for governors in the U.S. rescue package and are in addition to $530 million previously allocated to schools and teachers.
Districts’ funding will be based on their numbers of low-income, special education, and English language learners. Whitmer and the Republican-led Legislature have yet to tell schools their funding for the fiscal year that starts in less than a month and a half as they hold out hope for more federal aid while facing a projected $3 billion shortfall due to lower tax revenues.
Her administration and legislative economists will meet this week to revise budget estimates.
“If we do not get some help in the middle of this pandemic that has caused this recession, it’s going to be very hard for all of us,‘ Whitmer said.
