CADILLAC — It was nearly 10 p.m. Monday before a group of Cadillac Area Public Schools staff including Superintendent Jennifer Brown were able to put an end to their workday.
Monday marked the return to school for both face-to-face and virtual students in the district. The first day is typically busy for all involved, but after a roughly six-month hiatus due to COVID-19, it was far from normal. Most seasoned educators, parents, and students would tell you sometimes things don't go as planned.
While it came mean delays associated with busing, Monday Brown said things were marred by multiple hiccups that led to some students not getting home until 60 to 90 minutes after their normal dropoff time. Brown said if a student was supposed to be off the bus by 4 p.m., they may not have gotten off the bus until 5 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.
"We always see delays the first week or two of school as we finalize routes, address changes, and bus stops," Brown said. "We always see that, however, the first day (on Aug. 31) was beyond the normal delays."
There were multiple reasons for the delays. These included new processes on the buses including having every student use hand sanitizer, wear masks, sit in assigned seating, and having bus drivers take attendance, but Brown said she didn't want to make excuses. It is the district's job to ensure students are not only safe but also get picked up and home on time.
She also said there were delays with students being dropped off at school too. More students were dropped off/picked up than what was anticipated which led to backups of traffic. As a result, Brown said starting Tuesday there was longer student drop off/pick up loops created and more attendants to help guide parents to help get more cars through faster.
While multiple things led to the delays, Brown said things will get better. That, however, doesn't mean there won't be future delays during the next week or two, but Brown said they will not be like the delays experienced on Monday.
"We will be better today, we will be better tomorrow and we will stabilize in a week or so. We have a lot of moving pieces right with enrollment, students moving to new schools, new bus routes, and students who are in virtual classes but can switch back to face to face or face to face students who can switch to virtual," she said. "In the first two weeks, we have a lot of moving parts to provide choice during this uncertain time."
Although Monday was a long day, Brown said overall it was a good one. Students were finally back to school and there was definite excitement from both staff and students.
"It was wonderful to see the kids. Things went well academically and operationally and the things we learned will help us modify our arrival and dismissals to be more efficient," she said.
If a person has questions about transportation or delays, they are welcome to call the district's transportation garage at 876-5050 or Central Office at 876-5000.
