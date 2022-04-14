CADILLAC — Last weekend, the Cadillac Connectors robotics team won a competition at Traverse City West, this weekend they will be competing in Saginaw at the state competition with the chance to qualify for a world competition next week in Houston.
Connectors coach Scott McRoberts said the robotics team started in 2014 and had one other competition in 2017 before the team’s recent victory in Traverse City. He said the team won a home competition group in 2021, but it wasn’t in person.
“This year, we have been to two competitions and won the Traverse City competitions last weekend, which qualified us for states. You don’t have to win but score enough points,” he said. “Now we are headed off to the state competition at SVSU (Saginaw Valley State University). If we do well, we will qualify to go to the world’s competition in Houston.”
He said he and the team are excited about the possibilities in front of them. Since he has been the coach and even before when he was a mentor for the team, winning a competition is not something he has been a part of until last weekend. He got into robotics when his now graduated son joined, and now he is coaching his younger son, Keegan.
The 12-member team consists of multiple seniors and juniors, a sophomore and four freshmen. McRoberts said it is a good mix of upper and lowerclassmen, but this year there is only one girl on the team. Although short in number, McRoberts said her role is an integral component of the team, as she is the main programmer and driver of the team robot.
As for the robot, McRoberts said the team named it “Invictus Bellator,” which is Latin for unconquered warrior. The challenge for this year’s competitions has teams making their robots shoot a 9.5-inch tennis ball into a goal. The robots also have to climb something similar to monkey bars. While it is difficult, McRoberts said the team has designed a pretty good robot.
As for their chances at the state competition this weekend, McRoberts said the team is confident they will do well. He also said the chance of the Cadillac Connectors qualifying for the world’s competition is a definite possibility.
“I think the chances are good. This state competition is 160 teams and we are ranked 45th in the state. The top 60 teams go to worlds,” he said. “Worlds are next week and it is a quick turnaround. We have been planning, but we are getting more crunch time planning.”
Like everything these days, there is a cost associated with the robotics team and if they go to the world’s competition next week they will be driving to Texas and have to incur all the costs associated with that. The state competition starts on April 14 and continues through April 16, while the world’s competition starts on April 20 and continues through April 23.
McRoberts said anyone interested in sponsoring the team can call Cadillac High School’s Main Office for details. The number to call is (231) 876-5800.
