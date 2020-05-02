CADILLAC — Beginning Monday, Cadillac Area Public Schools students will have the opportunity to return to school to pick up any items they may have left in their classroom or lockers.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said all elementary and high school students will return to their buildings from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday to retrieve those items, while students at Mackinaw Trail Middle School and the junior high will go to their buildings at that time on Wednesday and Thursday.
Students and/or their parents or guardians should go to the main entrance of the school they attend and the items will be bagged up and ready for pick up. All they have to do is give the student's name, the items are retrieved, and placed in the vehicle by a school worker. At no time are students or their families to get out of their vehicles. They also will not be able to enter the schools.
Brown said if a family has multiple children at a school they can pick up all items at the same time.
If a student needs to return a school-owned item such as a library book, textbook, or calculator, Brown said there will be a drop off box for those things to be placed in.
Anything that is missed can be returned in the fall for all students except seniors. Brown said the district is contacting them individually to make arrangements for items to be returned.
Finally, if a student or family is unable to make the drop-off, Brown said they can call CAPS Central Office, (231) 876-5000, to schedule a time to drop those items off.
