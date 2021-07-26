CADILLAC — Singling out those students who are not vaccinated, contact tracing and quarantines and infringement on personal freedoms were just some of the concerns voiced during a Cadillac Area Public Schools meeting regarding the start of school.
The district held Monday’s meeting to gather information from the CAPS community regarding the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommendations for back-to-school. The MDHHS recommendations are designed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect those who are not fully vaccinated.
One parent at the meeting was Nicole McCormick. She also is a CAPS employee. McCormick said she attended Monday’s meeting so she could be a voice for her four children.
“I want them to be able to come to school without a mask over their face for eight hours a day. I want my older two to not have to get the vaccine,” she said. “I want them to not be segregated because they don’t have the vaccine and they are going to be masked without (the vaccine). I came to advocate for my kids.”
McCormick said she homeschooled her two elementary and middle school-aged children last year, but she would like to send them back to school if it will be “normal.”
The MDHHS guidance outlines mitigation measures designed to protect students, teachers and staff, and maintain in-person learning. Schools can layer multiple prevention strategies developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce transmission of the virus within school buildings.
All prevention strategies provide some level of protection, and layered strategies implemented at the same time provide the greatest level of protection.
According to the information released in June, key prevention strategies in schools include:
• Promoting COVID-19 vaccination for eligible staff and students.
• Correctly and consistently using well-fitted masks that cover the nose and mouth, and following CDC recommendations for when to wear a mask in school settings.
• Social Distancing: Physical distancing, including cohorting children together to reduce potential exposures.
• COVID-19 screening, testing and contact tracing.
• Maintaining healthy environments that include promoting handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes and routine cleaning to help maintain healthy facilities.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said Monday’s meeting was designed to collect feedback from stakeholders regarding the MDHHS guidance about the start of school. At this time the guidance is only that and nothing is mandated. Brown said the data collected Monday will be compiled and combined with information gathered from other local superintendents and District Health Department No. 10 to make a recommendation to the board of education.
Brown said after Monday’s meeting that the information compiled will help to do that.
“They want more choice,” Brown said of the 14 people who attended Monday’s meeting.
With current conditions in the community low, Brown said she anticipates a “normal” start to the new school year with optional mask-wearing. The only exception would be on buses because that is a federal mandate. Although Brown said things should start normally, that could change if local cases start to rise.
It is that exact scenario that McCormick is worried about.
“My biggest concern is they’re going to get the funding for my children, and then they’re going to backtrack and everything is going to be mandated again,” McCormick said. “Then I’m going to have to make the decision as a parent to homeschool my kids in the middle of the school year.”
Brown said a meeting with other local superintendents and the health department is scheduled for July 29 and the board is scheduled to hear the report and likely vote on the district’s Back-to-School plan on Aug. 9.
