CADILLAC — In March, Wexford County voters will have the ability to cast a vote during the 2020 Presidential Primary but there also will be another issue to decide.
Cadillac Area Public Schools has its operating millage renewal proposal on the ballot. The renewal will allow the district to levy the statutory rate of 18 mills on all property, except principal residences and qualified agricultural properties, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation guarantee. The millage renewal would span from 2021-2025.
According to the ballot language for the proposal, it says the estimate of the revenue the district will collect if the renewal is approved in 2021 is nearly $5.6 million.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said she has started reaching out to community groups such as the Rotary Club of Cadillac and the Cadillac Area Ministerial Association to help spread the word about the renewal. She said it is not an increase in taxes and most residents will not be impacted.
“It is for the non-homestead property (not primary homes) and there is no increase in the renewal,‘ she said. “It is not a new tax and it is used for the operation of the district.‘
Brown said when it comes to the operation of the district that could mean things such as supplies students use, transportation, wages for teachers and support staff. She said it is one way the district can operate and educate its students. The money generated from the renewal makes up about 17% of the district’s annual budget of roughly $30 million.
As for the reason why the district opted to have the renewal put on the March ballot, Brown said the 2020 election cycle will be a busy one and CAPS didn’t want it to be an afterthought on a more crowded ballot.
“It seemed like the best bet for us to get ahead of it. Knowing there will be a lot more on the ballot in November,‘ she said. “We want to make sure people are informed and have the information they need so this can be a priority. This is important for our community and our kids so please go out and vote.‘
Brown said closer to the March 10 election, postcards will be sent in the mail to explain to residents what the renewal is for.
