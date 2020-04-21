CAPS sees number of distributed meals continue to rise

CADILLAC — In the five weeks since Cadillac Area Public Schools has been distributing meals, some trends have been developing.
CAPS has provided more than 70,000 breakfast and lunches to families, which includes 34,900 breakfasts and 36,260 lunches. CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the number of meals has gone up gradually over the past five weeks.
"We have seen a consistent increase in meals being distributed. We are preparing for that trend to continue," Brown said. "Fridays and Mondays seem to be busier than others with learning packets and weekend meals being distributed at the same time for family convenience."
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this month Michigan became the first state in the country to gain federal approval of a program that will provide food to children who were affected by school closings due to COVID-19. The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program provides temporary funding to address emergency food needs and avert financial hardship for families affected by the pandemic.
The food assistance benefits will go to Michigan families with students ages 5-18 who are enrolled in the Michigan Department of Education program for students eligible for free or reduced-price school meals and will reach approximately 895,000 students. This includes families currently receiving Food Assistance Program benefits as well as those not currently enrolled in the program.
These additional benefits will fortify and supplement the important efforts that local school districts will continue to put forth, providing nutritious school meals to children at over 2,000 stationary locations and nearly 700 mobile sites throughout Michigan.
Eligible families not currently receiving food assistance benefits will receive in the mail a pre-loaded Electronic Benefits Transaction card issued under the name of the oldest student in the household.
The amount of EBT benefits will be no less than the total amount of free or reduced-cost school lunch benefits that the family would have received during the time that school is closed. The benefits will include $193.80 per eligible student to cover the months of March and April and an additional $182.40 per student to cover May and June combined.
Benefits for all eligible school-aged children in the home will be loaded onto this one EBT card. Prior to receiving the card, families will get a letter from MDHHS describing how to use their EBT card, how to set up their PIN, and other pertinent information about food assistance benefits. EBT cards can be used much like a debit card for food items only purchased in-person at SNAP retailers
Families who are not already receiving food assistance benefits should have started receiving MDHHS notices in the mail late last week, with the EBT cards arriving by the first week of May.
Eligible families currently receiving food assistance benefits will be issued a supplement to their existing benefits. Families who already receive food assistance benefits should have begun receiving their additional benefits last week – with the payments being staggered over a 10-day period.
Beginning on March 16, Chartwells and CAPS started providing breakfast and lunch to any student and their family in the form of a drive-up distribution process at the junior high/high school bus loop from 10 a.m.-noon. Walk-ups are not be permitted.
Meals are served Monday-Friday. For any family with food allergies and/or transportation barriers they are asked to call 231-876-5025. The food deliveries will occur on Tuesdays and will deliver five days worth of meals at once.
