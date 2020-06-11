CAPS sending home summer enrichment activities for students

CADILLAC — Wednesday was the last day of school for Cadillac Area Public Schools students and while staff wants kids to recharge their minds, they also don't want them to forget about school.
After students were forced to finish the school year at home due to COVID-19, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district thought it would be a good idea to give students the ability to do some enrichment work to help lessen the learning gap. The enrichment work will be different depending on the student's grade level.
"We are hoping students stay connected to structure and learning. There will be no (grading), but it can help them stay connected to learning," she said.
The district will be providing workbooks they are calling Bridge Books that will help them revisit concepts from this year as well as what they will need to know to be successful for the upcoming school year. The workbooks were given to students in grades K-7 and cover topics such as reading, writing, math, science, social studies, and fitness.
For students in grades K-8, Brown said online i-Ready licenses for English, Language Arts and math are being provided as well as the opportunity to keep a district-provided Chromebook until Aug. 1.
As for high school students, Brown said the district is providing direction through Khan Academy online and it will provide SAT prep courses that review math, English, and social studies.
If parents choose not to use those resources Brown said that it is fine, but she hopes they will stress the importance of their child reading daily for 30 minutes during summer break. While staying connected is important, Brown also wanted to stress that families should take a little break after the crazy year that just ended.
"Give kids a break. This has been a stressful time for kids," she said. "If they are struggling, upset, or stressed out it is good to remember this is not required to be successful."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.