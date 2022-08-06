CAPS senior receives 25th William R. Peterson scholarship

CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools graduate Emily Mason was awarded Friday with a $1,000 scholarship from the William R. Peterson Scholarship Fund.
Mason received her scholarship in person at the Wexford County Circuit Courtroom before Circuit Court Judge Jason J. Elmore. She was joined by her family members Crissy, Daryl, Josh and Anna Soneral. Her aunt and father, Amy and Tim Mason, were also in attendance via video chat.
Before presenting Mason with her certificate around 4 p.m., Elmore explained to the audience the legacy of William R. Peterson and his ties to the Cadillac community.
Peterson sat on the 28th Circuit Court bench for 30 years, and the scholarship was formed in his name in 1994. Its annual presentation to a student who plans to pursue law at the collegiate level is meant to honor Peterson and all deceased members of the Wexford/Missaukee Bar.
Mason is preparing to attend Michigan State University this fall through the Social Science Scholarship Program and Honors College. Although her initial plan was to pursue political science, she’ll be putting her scholarship money toward an interdisciplinary degree.
“My hopes with that is to kind of explore the social sciences a little more between psychology, political science and sociology,” she said. “And after that, I would hope to attend law school to become a family attorney.”
From the moment Mason first stepped foot into the Wexford County Circuit Court House, she said she was amazed at the air of professionalism held by everyone in the room, and their willingness to help. The bug had always been in her ear, but by the time she entered her sophomore year at CAPS, she was confident family law was the right road to take.
“I want to do something along that path, because of my own experiences with it, and how family law has played out in my life,” she said. “But also, because I feel that sometimes law lacks empathy, and that’s something I feel I can bring because of my own experiences.”
Elmore said the scholarship committee felt Mason’s personality had its very own shine. After meeting with Mason for the interview portion of her application, he said they knew she checked off all the boxes of a William R. Peterson Scholarship awardee.news@cadillacnews.com
