CADILLAC — For the third time in as many months, Cadillac Area Public Schools has a confirmed case of COVID-19 within its staff members.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown confirmed a CAPS staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and that they learned about the positive case on Monday. Brown said in addition to the staff member's confirmed positive case, a student was deemed to have had close contact and is now in quarantine. Although Brown did not give details about the staff member, she did say the person was not present within the district at the end of last week.
As with the previous cases, Brown said the district notified the building students and parents where the staff member worked. She also said CAPS is encouraging the entire school community to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and to practice the district's safety protocols.
In late October, Brown confirmed the second positive case in its staff. While the staff member tested positive in October, Brown said there were no student close contacts or additional staff close contacts. As a result, no additional staff or students needed to quarantine.
In September, Brown confirmed a staff member at the annex building preschool tested positive for COVID-19, which was the first positive case within the district.
She also said any other staff or students who had any risk of exposure in September were contacted, and only 11 preschool students had "potential exposure" to this particular staff member. Because none of the students were considered to have "close contact" with the staff member, those 11 students did not have to quarantine.
