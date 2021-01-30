CAPS staff to all have first COVID shots by mid-February

CADILLAC — For Cadillac Area Public Schools staff who wanted a COVID-19 vaccination, they all should have their first shots in the arm by mid-February.
On Wednesday, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown shared that factoid and said 120 staff were vaccinated last week and another 78 were scheduled to be vaccinated by the end of this week. After this week, nearly 200 of the 246 staff who indicated they wanted to be vaccinated will have the first shot. The district has a total of 375 staff, which includes teachers, bus drivers, para pros, custodial, administrative assistants and substitute teachers, Brown said.
"They are not doing a clinic for educators next week because they are distributing 10,000 second shots," Brown said. "By Feb. 13, they all should have the first shot as long as there are enough for all our employees that wanted a shot."
Cadillac High School teacher Mark Lloyd said after getting his first shot, he has been doing fine. After receiving the shot, he said he didn't feel much of anything but the day after it felt like he was punched in the arm. Nearly a week later, Lloyd said everything was fine and back to normal.
He also said during his first shot appointment, he was scheduled for his second dose of the vaccination in the middle of February. With the first shot in his arm and the second dose scheduled, Lloyd said it is a feeling of relief.
"It's not just for me but the other teachers. It is not the end all be all and it is not a cure, but it means we could have something more normal in the future," he said.
Although the district staff getting vaccinated only equates to 65%, which is under the 70% threshold for herd immunity, there is optimism. He also said he is confident things will be more normal and face-to-face next fall.
"It is what we have missed," he said.
Brown said since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced teachers could get vaccinated, it has been a challenge making sure staff who want them can get them. Because they don't have enough substitute teachers, they have had to plan around teachers' schedules.
"It is a messy process, but we are happy to be doing it to protect our staff," she said.
