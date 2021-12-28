CADILLAC — People driving by the Cadillac Junior High School recently probably noticed the fencing that was erected around the vacant building’s perimeter.
The fencing is a sign Cadillac Area Public Schools has started the final stage of construction related to its voter-approved bond. CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said asbestos abatement at the junior high started and is scheduled to be completed by the end of January.
In November, the CAPS board of education approved hiring Bolle Contractor of Clare to perform the asbestos abatement before the start of construction at the high school/junior high school facility. The cost of the awarded bid was $128,390 and was one of five bids the district received.
The bond is funding the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects will be the last to start, and the asbestos abatement is the beginning stages.
Once a contractor is hired and all the bids are awarded for the final phase, construction should begin in spring/summer 2022. Brown said it is anticipated all bids should be awarded by the end of January.
Construction started in spring 2019 at Franklin and Lincoln elementary schools. Both projects were completed by the start of the 2020-21 school year. The second phase included upgrades to Kenwood Elementary, Forest View Elementary and Mackinaw Trail Middle School.
Kenwood Elementary was converted into an elementary center. With the renovations at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, the building was converted to serve sixth- through eighth-graders. The three remaining elementary buildings now house kindergarten through fifth grade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.