CADILLAC — Last week, Cadillac eighth graders were the first in the state to start a program designed to help them transition from junior high to high school and beyond.
The Cadillac students started the Jobs for Michigan's Graduates Middle School program as part of a partnership with Northwest Michigan Works!. Although the program is starting with eighth-graders, it is designed to assist students in grades 6-8 to develop leadership skills that will help with upcoming life transitions.
Career specialists provide counseling, skill development, advocacy, career association and experiential learning opportunities that will improve student academic performance, school behavior, attendance, confidence, participation and self-esteem. Cadillac Junior High School Principal Michael Outman said the program started on Jan. 27 and Cheryl Miller is the career specialist coming to the school once a week.
Although Miller is only coming to the school once a week, Outman said she will eventually increase her time. He also said Miller works alongside Sandi Wistinghausen in our 8th grade Living Skills classes. The eighth-grade curriculum focuses on dreamwork, lifestyles, negotiations, career-based learning, leadership development, and high school transition.
"We decided to start with only eighth grade this year because of the separation of grade levels between the junior high and Mackinaw Trail Middle School, but we are hoping to expand it to all three grade levels next year," Outman said.
In addition to the programs in Cadillac, Northwest Michigan Works! also coordinates JMG high school programs at CASMAN Academy in Manistee, Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District, the Traverse Bay Area ISD Career-Tech Center, and Out of School programs in Cadillac, Kalkaska, Manistee, and Traverse City. During the 2019-2020 school year the Northwest Michigan Works! Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates program served more than 340 youth.
Students participating in the JMG program had a 99% high school graduation rate, 78% employment rate, and a 91% positive outcome rate, which is a combination of employment, enrollment in post-secondary education or enlistment in the military.
"We are excited to partner with Michigan Works and JMG to offer additional supports for our eighth graders transitioning into high school," Outman said. "They will be providing lifelong skills that will not only help them in the classroom but in the workforce and community for years to come."
