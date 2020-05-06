CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools elementary and high school students had the opportunity first to return to school to pick up any items they may have left in their classrooms or lockers.
Now it's the middle and junior high school students' turn. This trip, however, will likely be the last time this school year.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said last week all students or their parents and guardians would be returning to their buildings. All elementary and high school students returned to their buildings from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, while students at Mackinaw Trail Middle School and the junior high will go to their buildings from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. beginning today and again on Thursday.
Students and/or their parents or guardians should go to the main entrance of the school they attend and the items will be bagged up and ready for pick up. All they have to do is give the student's name, the items are retrieved, and placed in the vehicle by a school worker. At no time are students or their families to get out of their vehicles. They also will not be able to enter the schools.
Brown said if a family has multiple children at a school they can pick up all items at the same time.
If a student needs to return a school-owned item such as a library book, textbook, or calculator, Brown said there will be a drop off box for those things to be placed in.
Anything that is missed can be returned in the fall for all students except seniors. Brown said the district is contacting them individually to make arrangements for items to be returned.
Finally, if a student or family is unable to make the drop-off, Brown said they can call CAPS Central Office, (231) 876-5000, to schedule a time to drop those items off.
