CADILLAC — Monday marked the first day of school for Cadillac Area Public Schools and students and staff seemed to all have smiles on their faces as summer break ended.
While construction has been an ongoing theme for the past few first days of school within the district, only the high school and to a lesser extent Franklin Elementary were dealing with it, albeit for different reasons.
The work at the high school was related to the 2018 bond that was passed by voters and part of the final phase of construction, while the work at Franklin Elementary wasn’t related to the school itself but Lester Street.
During the afternoon, Cadillac High School Principal Kelly Buckmaster walked the halls to make sure students new and old could find their way to their classes. She also occasionally had to remind students to not wear their hats in school.
At Franklin, the school was abuzz with activity as students were learning the routines, doing classroom work and even enjoying the afternoon recess.
