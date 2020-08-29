CADILLAC — The new school year is always a time where parents have questions but this year that is an understatement.
With Cadillac Area Public Schools about to start the new school year Monday, the Cadillac News thought it would be a good time to ask superintendent Jennifer Brown some questions about the new school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. What follows are the questions Brown was asked and her answers to them.
Q: Is CAPS ready for back to school?
A: CAPS is ready to welcome our students on August 31st both in person and virtually.
Q: What do I do if my child is sick?
A: If your child is showing signs of illness, keep your child home from school and contact your primary care provider. Call the school and report the absence.
Q: What if I want my child wants to attend face to face but I signed up for virtual? How long to choose?
A: Families will have until September 11th to return to face to face instruction or switch to Viking Virtual. We are encouraging families to try which option feels appropriate for their circumstances with the option to change their minds. This is not an easy decision and we feel it is important for families to experience the different options before making such an important decision.
Q: What supplies does my child need for at-home learning or face to face?
A: We are encouraging students to have their own individual student learning supplies like pencils, paper, colored pencils, scissors, etc. to help keep supplies separate. Teachers will send suggestions home with welcome letters. Our virtual students will need some of the same materials as courses will require some activiites away from the computer.
Q: Will my child need a mask or will one be provided?
A: Your child will need a mask on the first day of school. CAPS has purchased cloth masks for every student.
Q: What should I expect if a child or staff member tests positive for COVID?
A: If a student or staff test positive for COVID, the class or school will be notified with general COVID exposure communication. Close contacts will receive a phone call with specific directions regarding quartine or isolation per District Health Department No. 10 guidelines.
Q: Who is a hybrid student?
A: All CAPS face to face students are considered hybrid students. This means that if the state mandates closure or if a student must learn from home intermittently for health-related reasons, then the hybrid pathway will be used to provide learning that aligns with the classroom using a platform called Schoology.
Q: What if my student is unsuccessful in the virtual program?
A: The child's mentor will work with the family to support the success of the student. Students will have an opportunity to come back face to face at each quarter or trimester.
Q: Are devices provided for virtual students?
A: Yes, all virtual students were sent an email for Chromebook pickup.
Q: What time can I drop off my child?
A: We are asking parents to please drop students off at school no earlier than 10 minutes before the start of school.
Q: Can I visit the school this year?
A: We are limiting access to the building for essential staff only to protect the health and safety of all students and staff. If you have questions or concerns, please call the building and the office can assist in supporting our families.
