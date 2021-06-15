CADILLAC — The recently ended school year was anything but normal.
It was marred by uncertainty, regulations and a global pandemic. In all of that, Cadillac Area Public Schools was able, for the most part, to keep its doors open and not have to go completely virtual. It was during this year that the leadership of the district had to make the best of a terrible situation and in the eyes of the CAPS Board of Education, superintendent Jennifer Brown did that and more.
The school board voted 6-0, with Dr. Beth Rzepka-Alto not present, to give Brown an innovative rating during her superintendent evaluation for the past school year. It is the highest based on the scale from the Marzano Center's evaluation process.
Although not all seven members were at Monday’s meeting, board member Judy Coffey said 100% of the board member evaluations were turned in. She also said the bottom line was Brown is an innovator.
After the board comments, Brown said her success wasn't just her accomplishment but rather a team effort. It started with the board and the plan was carried out by every staff member. While she credited the CAPS staff, she also said she appreciated the board's positive remarks.
Brown, however, wasn't the only one recognized for their innovation Monday.
The CAPS board meeting was held at Franklin Elementary. As part of the meeting, the students and teaching staff who made up the Green Team at the school gave a short presentation about a school-wide project. The students wanted the school to become "greener" through actions, such as recycling, composting and educating each other about the environment.
Although the teaching staff introduced the concept, it was the students who did the presentation to the board. The students who gave the presentation included individuals from last year's first-grade through fifth-grade classes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.