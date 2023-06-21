CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday recognized Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown and retired Lake City Primary Care Dr. Gregory Lambourne for their contributions to the community and professional excellence.
Brown was chosen to receive Outstanding Citizen honors and Lambourne was presented with the Spirit of the Community award during the chamber’s annual banquet, which was held at Caberfae Peaks.
Executive Director Caitlyn Stark said those selected for the Chamber’s highest honors “inspire us to dream big, work hard and make a difference.”
Chamber Leadership and Operations Director Bethany Miller said this was a hard year for the committee to make selections, as there were more nominations for both categories than they’ve had in a long time and all deserving of acknowledgment.
In her nominating petition, Cori Linden-Denman described Brown as someone with vision, commitment and stamina to face the uncomfortable and costly realities of providing not only a better education but better life experiences for Cadillac’s children.
“She has worked exhaustively to connect with our community on sensitive issues like quality education, feeding children and families, educational enhancements for all levels of learners, quality daycare, quality preschool programming, support for staff and staffing, mental health support for students in school, and safety measures that directly impact the terrifying reality of school safety at this time,” Lindell-Denman wrote. “She has sought out grants to provide educational support and staffing where funding did not exist. She has connected with the business community inviting them to Cadillac Schools to share, engage and support students’ dreams and aspirations.”
In her role as the leader of the district, Brown spearheaded efforts to rally support for the $65 million bond to pay for school infrastructure improvements.
CAPS Board of Education member Dr. Elizabeth Rzepka-Alto said these improvements will impact every school building and every student. She added that Brown probably attended 100 meetings about the bond, and took hundreds of phone calls to discuss it with members of the community.
“Being in a business of people, staff, parents, students and community members requires a balanced review and quick resolution to their questions, concerns and requests,” Lindell-Denman wrote. “She does not shy away from difficult tasks or encounters. She faces conflict and adversity with a listening ear, humor and support. She supports her team. She supports her community. She shows up.”
Rzepka-Alto said Brown also stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic by figuring out a way to get thousands of meals to students and families every week so they didn’t go hungry.
She added that under Brown’s leadership, CAPS introduced a public preschool option for 3- and 4-year-olds. Rzepka-Alto added that those who are familiar with how important preschool is for a child’s development can understand how big of an achievement this is for the community.
Rzepka-Alto said that Brown also foresaw the importance of mental health services for students during the pandemic and hired a behavioral health specialist for each school.
Many of the benefits that Brown has brought the district didn’t just happen, Rzepka-Alto said, but were made possible because of her grant-writing ability.
As she accepted the Outstanding Citizen award, Brown fought back tears and commented that being recognized by the community she loves means a lot to her.
“I’m humbled,” Brown said. “I thoroughly believe we have something special here in Cadillac. ... I wouldn’t do it anywhere else.”
Mike Lueder initiated the idea of nominating Lambourne for Spirit of the Community honors and asked John MacLeod, former CEO of Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, to write about his contributions from a health care perspective.
“People matter to Greg,” MacLeod wrote. “He is thoughtful and kind to everyone he meets. He maintains to this day, active friendships with high school, college and medical school friends. Greg provided internal medicine care to his patients for over 40 years. Not only does he have a great sense of humor that puts his patients at ease, he has a warm bedside manner that his patients greatly appreciate.”
MacLeod wrote that although retired from active practice, Lambourne continues to provide care to Munson Hospice patients. He also provides consultation services to the nurse practitioners in the primary care practice in Lake City.
When family friend Harvey Pell approached Lambourne about doing something to reward him for his years of caring for Pell and his wife, MacLeod wrote that Lambourne suggested that he contact hospital administration and make a donation to the hospital.
“Thus began years of donations that have greatly improved the medical technology that the hospital provides the community to this day,” MacLeod wrote.
Recently, Greg helped to round up donors to purchase a heart defibrillator for the Cadillac Country Club.
He also recently established the Men’s Giving Circle, which has 44 members and distributed $16,000 in 2022.
Lambourne currently is an active member of the Elks Club of Cadillac, the Cadillac Area YMCA and St. Ann Catholic Church.
Lueder spoke three of Lambourne’s favorite quotes as he introduced him: “You can’t change people,” “Don’t sweat the small stuff,” and “You make your own happiness.”
He said they exemplify Lambourne’s strong Christian values and philosophy for dealing with life’s challenges.
As he accepted his honors, Lambourne commented that given the “extremely dynamic” people that have come before him as Spirit of the Community winners, he was worried he wouldn’t be able to match their “level of volunteerism.”
“I am startled,” concluded Lambourne, who thanked everyone in attendance and then proceeded to join his family members in the back of the room who traveled long distances to share the moment with him.
