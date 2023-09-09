CADILLAC — The first day of school for Cadillac Area Public Schools may have been nearly two weeks ago, but the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education is about to get a recap of how things went.
On Monday, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown is scheduled to give the board a back-to-school update during the regularly scheduled September meeting. Brown said topics she will cover will include open houses at all the schools, the kindergarten transition for students and families, transportation, food service, distribution of Chromebooks at the high school, high school class meetings, feedback from co-curricular events and the launching of the first CAPS Crew session for the new school year.
“It has been a smooth start to a school district that serves 300 staff and over 3,200 students, and that doesn’t happen by accident,” she said. “I’m very proud of Cadillac area Public Schools and the hard work our staff did to welcome back our students to a successful school year.”
The only action items on the agenda of Monday’s meeting have to do with an employee resignation, hiring and the consent agenda for board minutes and bills from August.
The CAPS board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at CAPS Central Office, 421 S. Mitchell St.
