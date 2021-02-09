CADILLAC — A Cadillac High School teacher is on administrative leave and could face tenure charges after district leadership was made aware of a "concerning email."
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said in an emailed statement that she was made aware of the teacher's email on Jan. 1. As a result, the high school teacher was placed on administrative leave beginning Jan. 4, which was when students returned to class from the holiday break.
The administrative leave began on Jan. 4 pending an investigation and Brown said the teacher was directed to not have any contact with students or staff while on leave. CAPS Board of Education President Dr. Elizabeth Rzepka-Alto also was immediately made aware of the situation, according to Brown. Brown also said law enforcement has been made aware and are involved.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said he was aware of the police investigation, but has not seen the file or know the exact details of the case.
Although Brown didn't confirm if the "concerning email" involved a student or staff member within the district or high school, she said the health and safety of CAPS students are of the highest priority. Brown shared no other information, and at this time, the matter remains confidential as there is potential for tenure charges to be issued against the teacher.
Brown said the CAPS Board of Education is scheduled to hold a special meeting where the board is expected to review and consider tenure charges at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Although police are investigating, the tenure charges are not a criminal matter but rather an administrative proceeding that arises under the Teachers’ Tenure Act. The act is a law in Michigan designed to protect teachers and their employment from arbitrary discharge or discipline. The filing of tenure charges is the first step in the disciplinary process under the law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.