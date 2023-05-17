CADILLAC — A large group of Cadillac Area Public Schools staff and teachers attended the district’s Monday board of education meeting wearing black t-shirts with the word “unity” across the chest.
It’s a contract year and the district and the teachers’ union have been in active negotiations since February. As fate would have it, the board acknowledged the recently passed Teacher Appreciation Week. The teachers, however, were looking for something more than words from the board on Monday.
They were looking for understanding that something needed to change and, in particular, something needed to change when it comes to their wages.
CEA Union President and 22-year teaching veteran Dana Jobin addressed the board during public comment. She told the board that staff voices must be heard. She said as the needs of students have grown more demand is being placed on the teachers. At the same time, the compensation they receive is not increasing at the same rate.
Jobin told the board that it is coming to the point that staff and teachers are having to choose between meeting their family’s needs or their students, but they are not able to do both.
When completed with her comments, Jobin presented the four board members in attendance with binders filled with letters from 88 teachers telling them about their experiences and current struggles. Jobin said she hoped the board would take to heart what each of those letters said and that they would read every word in those letters.
Jobin said the teachers attended Monday’s meeting to let the board know they are feeling a little bit undervalued for the work they do. She said they also are not looking for “above and beyond” raises but average raises when compared to districts of similar size as Cadillac.
She also said the raises that have been given in the past also usually come with concessions.
“We are struggling financially. When you hear the stories of the people working in the trenches who are struggling. They can’t buy a house, or they have to take a second job,” she said.
She also noted that people don’t go into the teaching profession thinking they are going to get rich, but they should be able to survive. When compared to other professions with four-year degrees or more, Jobin said it is not equitable.
Dr. Elizabeth Rzepka-Alto said she appreciated the teachers showing the board what was important to them, and their dedication to Cadillac schools. She also appreciated the binders with the 88 letters because she wanted to hear about their viewpoints. She also said she intended to read each one.
“I think different things are important to each individual teacher. When you have a 30-year teacher there are different things that are important to them than to a first-year teacher,” she said. “I think it’s very important that they each are speaking to us through that binder.”
The current contract expires on Aug. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.