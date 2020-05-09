CADILLAC — Not a lot has been normal for high school seniors this school year.
So when the Class of 2020 at Cadillac High School came to get their cap and gowns from the high school Friday, it was only fitting that the sky was filled with snowflakes and the weather was cold and windy.
It is May in Northern Michigan after all.
The sun, however, did come out and the seniors were greeted by many of the school's teaching staff. The teachers made signs with messages to the seniors and honked their horns as their students pulled up to get their cap and gowns.
Cadillac High School Principal Konrad Molter said Friday was frigid, but the teachers' hearts were warm.
"We are so proud of our seniors and (Friday) our teachers proved it," he said. "We lined up at 9:45 a.m. to surprise them as they entered the parking lot for 10 a.m. We had well over 40 cars with teachers from all grade levels from CAPS honking their horns in support of every student picking up his or her gown"
Molter said staff announced the names of every senior as they picked up there cap and gowns and you could see the tears in their eyes and smiles on their faces as they drove away.
