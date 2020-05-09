CADILLAC — Every year teachers get one week in May where they receive some recognition for the jobs they do.
Congress first declared March 7, 1980, as National Teacher Day. The National Education Association continued to observe Teacher Day on the first Tuesday in March until 1985 when the National PTA established Teacher Appreciation Week as the first full week of May.
With schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many building administration showed their appreciation during the week and on Friday district administration within Cadillac Area Public Schools showed their appreciation for teaching staff. During the event, the public was encouraged to show support by honking their horns as teachers drove by and received their small gift of a Cadillac Vikings backpack.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said it is important to recognize the work of teachers, especially during this extraordinary time.
"Our teachers have had to reinvent how we deliver instruction, determine what is both essential and realistic for kids to learn independently, provide feedback using new communication tools, counsel both students and parents during this time of isolation, coordinate meals distribution, homework distribution, and most importantly, stay connected to our students," Brown said. "I’m humbled and proud of the work they do every day to support our students during this challenging time."
Brown said teachers are not alone in these "uncharted time" as parents also are having to work along with side teachers in helping to teach their children. In that endeavor, Brown said parents are showing incredible resilience and commitment to at-home learning.
"We thank our parents and our teachers for their tenacity, persistence, and love for our students," she said.
