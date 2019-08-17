CADILLAC — Tennis enthusiasts this summer might want to check Diggins Hill’s availability twice before heading out to the courts.
At its last meeting, Cadillac City Council unanimously approved the request to authorize city staff to work with the Cadillac Area Public Schools’ athletic department on reserving Diggins Hills tennis courts as needed by the tennis program.
CAPS athletic director Fred Bryant said in an email that the high school’s varsity tennis program would like to practice each day from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Diggins Hill tennis courts. This will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 3, the first day back to school.
Courts would be reserved Monday through Friday and will run through the team’s last day of competition, Oct. 10.
Days the teams will be on the road to matches and the courts will be available all day include Thursday, Aug. 22, Wednesday, Aug. 28, Wednesday, Sept. 4, Tuesday, Sept. 10 and Wednesday, Sept. 25.
At the July 15 city council meeting, Tim Elenbaas, the boys' varsity tennis coach, said having only eight courts at the high school is just not acceptable and they can’t get anything done.
So toward the tail-end of the 90s he started taking the varsity boys up to Diggins Hill to those tennis courts, which worked out perfectly for their numbers and left the high school courts for younger boys.
“We don’t like to waste time, we like to take care of business and work hard which means the more repetitions you get the better we’re going to get to be,‘ he said.
Currently CAPS is responsible for the set-up and breakdown of the tennis nets every fall and spring. CAPS also stores the nets every winter and is in the process of replacing the nets that have become old and weathered, Bryant said in a letter to the council.
“CAPs and the City of Cadillac have had a great relationship over the past 20-plus years when it comes to the use of this facility and we hope that it will continue as we move forward,‘ Bryant said.
