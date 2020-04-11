CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education will be meeting Monday as regularly scheduled, but there will be nothing regular about it.
The board of education will join a growing list of public bodies that have met in the online meeting space, Zoom. CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the board members will not be meeting at Central Office, but rather connecting from their homes.
Despite the online meeting, Brown said the board will adhere to the guidelines of the Open Meetings Act, which includes allowing for public comment.
"We have an email set up so people can email their questions and I can read them aloud. It will be at the beginning of the meeting," Brown said. "They will need to email their first and last names with their comment. The email address will be shared during the meeting."
For Monday's meeting, there are two ways the public can attend: by computer or by smartphone.
To attend by computer go to zoom.us and click on "Join" in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 439 063 438. You also can go directly to the meeting lobby by logging on to https://zoom.us/j/439063438?pwd=YzA5L3hKcVZDOWlMNms0TWxyZWMxdz09. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app at the time of the meeting and join using meeting ID 439 063 438.
A password also is needed to enter the Zoom meeting and can be obtained by calling (231) 876-5000.
As for the meeting itself, the board members are scheduled to discuss various topics including one about graduation requirements.
Brown said the discussion will entail reducing the number of credits needed to graduate, but will not alter the Michigan Merit Curriculum requirements for graduation. She also said these changes to graduation requirements will only be for the Class of 2020 and will remain unchanged for future graduating classes.
"The reason they are looking at this is to ensure our seniors wouldn't be penalized as a result of this school closure," she said.
With the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order extended until April 30, Brown also said she anticipates the board will likely have to meet this way for at least its next meeting in May.
In a recent executive order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, it allows public bodies to use temporarily change to the Open Meetings Act to conduct meetings electronically, while also facilitating public participation.
Under Executive Order 2020-15, public bodies can use the telephone- or video-conferencing methods to continue meeting and conducting business during the coronavirus public health crisis, so long as they follow certain procedures to ensure meaningful access and participation by members of the public body and the general public.
The CAPS board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
