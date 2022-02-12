CADILLAC — On Monday, the ceremonial start to the final phase of the Cadillac Area Schools bond project is scheduled.
What that means, people in Cadillac will notice some big changes soon regarding the look of the Cadillac High/Junior High School facility. The groundbreaking ceremony with symbolic first shovels of moved dirt and hard hats is scheduled for outside the Cadillac Junior High School at 6:15 p.m.
Following the groundbreaking ceremony, the CAPS Board of Education is scheduled to meet at the Community Schools Auditorium at 7 p.m. It is only fitting that a few bid items related to the upcoming bond project should be on the agenda.
Last month, the board voted to award 24 of 26 bids for the final part of the bond construction. At the time, Brown said the remaining two bids for the case and millwork and technology should be decided during February’s board meeting. Those are the bids the board will discuss Monday.
When it comes to the technology bid, Brown said that is related to what will be going into the classrooms in the new high school addition, including security cameras and cabling. She said the technology bid was separate, so technology rather than construction experts responded.
For the other bid, with that work not happening until closer to the end of the project, Brown said it allowed the board to ensure that everything that was needed and wanted was included. The goal was to eliminate any unforeseen costs.
Brown said last month it was important to get a majority of the bids awarded so contractors could begin getting materials and lock prices in. With asbestos abatement completed, she said it is anticipated contractors will soon mobilize and demolition will start.
The district received bids on Dec. 22 for the renovations, additions and site improvements at Cadillac Junior High School and Cadillac High School. The district, its architect and construction management have spent roughly a week interviewing bidders to qualify bids and clarify the scope of work.
In November, the CAPS board of education approved hiring Bolle Contractor of Clare to perform the asbestos abatement before construction at the high school/junior high school facility started.
The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects are the last to start, and the asbestos abatement is the beginning stages of that final construction phase.
As for the completion date, Brown said once the high school construction starts, it should be completed by Fall 2024.
The CAPS Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Community Schools Auditorium inside Cadillac High School, 400 Linden St.
