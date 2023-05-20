CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools is joining with districts nationwide to file a lawsuit against multiple social media companies for targeting youth and contributing to the mental health crisis.
The suit CAPS joined, after a 4-0 vote by the board, attempts to hold social media companies responsible for a mental health crisis among young people by designing manipulative algorithms that essentially “addict” young people, encouraging them to spend long hours on the sites. Board members who were not present at the meeting included Eric Baker, Scott Koenig and Nicole Schultz.
Before the board vote, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said districts in Michigan are being asked to join the litigation as these companies, including Meta (parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), Snap, Tik Tok and others, were targeting youth with marketing and messaging that the suit says resulted in mental health challenges.
She said the board was being asked to decide if it wanted to join the federal lawsuit, which was filed in the Northern District of California.
Brown also told the board members it was the same law firm that filed the 2021 suit against vaping companies. In March, the board accepted the settlement in that suit.
In 2019, several California school districts sued Juul Labs, Inc., Altria and other vaping manufacturers in a California federal court. the lawsuit claimed that the defendants fraudulently and intentionally marketed their products to children. The CAPS settlement was in the amount of $56,325 but that was before attorney fees were taken out.
Also during the meeting, the board discussed the purchase and installation of two new boilers for use at Mackinaw Trail Middle School as well as the replacement of two high school rooftop HVAC units over the auditorium. The board also approved that motion by a tally of 4-0.
Both items are not part of the current bond construction project at the high school but rather the district’s capital improvement plan, according to Brown.
The total cost of both projects is $412,600. The district received five bids. It was expected the boilers could be installed over the summer, but the rooftop HVAC units over the auditorium likely wouldn’t be installed until the district’s holiday break in December.
Finally, the board discussed and approved the two-year agreement with Bay Area Reps for the formation of an MHSAA-sanctioned girls’ hockey team. In addition to Cadillac, other districts that could be part of the team include Traverse City Central, Traverse City West, Traverse City St. Francis, Elk Rapids, Kalkaska and Mancelona.
Brown said the formation of the team would have no impact on the district other than opening up an opportunity for a MHSAA-sanctioned girls’ hockey team. Currently, Brown said there are only travel teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.