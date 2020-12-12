CAPS to look at extended learning play, alternate high school schedule

CADILLAC —Once again, the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education will get an update regarding the Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan as well as information about a schedule change at the high school.
In a letter sent out Friday by Cadillac High School Principal Konrad Molter to the school's families, it stated the student body will be divided into two groups, Blue and Gold. The Blue Group will report to school every other day, as will the Gold Group.
This will roughly cut the class sizes in half, which should reduce the risk of exposure and potential disruption due to close contacts, according to the letter. In the letter Molter also wrote, other schools around the state have been highly successful in reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 by practicing “social distancing‘ in the building with a modified schedule.
The students will be divided into groups based on the first letter of their last names. The Blue Group will consist of those students with last names beginning with the letters, A-K, while the Gold Group is for students with last names beginning with the letters, L-Z.
Career Tech Center students will attend every day and transportation will be provided from the high school to the CTC. Those students who don't have face-to-face classes will work in the Media Center. Special education students will meet every day for additional support.
The letter also stated that remote learning would continue through Dec. 22 regardless of whether the current pause is lifted. If a Cadillac High School family has questions they are asked to call the school at 876-5800 or email a staff member. The school also will send weekly schedules to all students on Sunday nights.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the board likely will discuss the alternative to the high school schedule at Monday's meeting.
"We are really trying to find a way to get our kids back in front of teachers. We feel this is the best way to provide that continuity without disruption," she said.
In September, the board approved the district’s Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan. Districts needed to establish “education goals" for students by Sept. 15 and publish “extended COVID-19 learning plans" by Oct. 1. Brown said it also included having a monthly report to the board if the plan changed.
If there are unexpected or unforeseen changes to the plan, those also would be reported to the board. Monthly attendance rates also are scheduled to be reported.
During Monday's meeting, Brown said there are no changes to the plan, but the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' extension of its pause order is scheduled to be discussed.
Also, during the meeting, the board is scheduled to decide the fate of a vacant Cadillac Area Public Schools' elementary building.
At its upcoming meeting Monday, the CAPS Board of Education is scheduled to discuss the bids received for three separate things regarding the old McKinley Elementary School. The bids received were for either demolition, asbestos removal, hazardous material removal, or any combination of the three, according to Brown.
"We have no qualified proposals for the development of Mckinley and due to the state of the building and the liability the board is voting to decide if they will demolish the building or not," Brown said. "We anticipate more interest in the property after the demolition of the building due to the fire damage it has."
Since the discussion started it has touched on the nuisance the building has become including, an attractant for vandalism. It also has become a safety liability. With the damage sustained after an October 2019 fire, the board discussed how the property, if demolished, would have a monetary value, as well as added value for the community, according to Brown.
The CAPS board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
For Monday's meeting, there are two ways the public can attend: by computer or by smartphone. The link to join the Zoom meeting is zoom.us/j/94319951909 and the meeting ID for the meeting is 943 1995 1909. A password also is needed to enter the Zoom meeting and can be obtained by calling (231) 876-5000.
