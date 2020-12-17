CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools students may be starting its holiday break next week, but on Thursday, the district will be distributing meals to last throughout the holiday break.
From 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, all kindergarten through 12th-grade students will be able to pick up the holiday meal kits at the Cadillac Junior High Bus Loop. Thursday's distribution will be the only time meals will be available to pick up for the upcoming holiday break.
The kits include enough food to cover breakfast and lunches during the holiday break and include fruit and packaged meals. Before Thursday's pick up, only virtual and high school students could pick up meals, but all CAPS students can get the holiday meal kits.
