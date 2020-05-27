CADILLAC — A lot has been altered this school year, but Cadillac Area Public Schools wants students to know if they need to credit recovery or remediation summer school will be in session.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said it will be offered virtually as that is the mode of education due to COVID-19. With the current school year cut short due to the pandemic, Brown said the expectation is there will be higher enrollment in summer school.
"Everything (this trimester) is credit-based, but we have kids who are not on track or didn't complete courses in trimester one or two or three," she said. "So we will give every student that needs it, the chance to gain credit before the start of the new school year in the fall."
Brown said any CAPS student who is behind in credits or needs credit remediation will get a letter inviting them to summer school later this spring. She also said the district will follow up with students, specifically those in the greatest need, as well as incoming seniors who may be in jeopardy of not graduating.
Brown said summer school is slated to begin toward the end of June and students can enroll up until the start of classes. Summer school typically lasts six weeks, according to Brown.
On Monday, Brown said CAPS Clubhouse started providing childcare to students of essential workers, and tutoring also is provided to those children. She said the district is looking to see if expanding clubhouse is an option, but nothing has been determined.
