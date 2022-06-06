CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools ended the week in secure mode, but CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown was unsure if the district would start its final week of the current school year that way.
The district first went into secure mode Wednesday. The need arose after police were dispatched to a home invasion Wednesday occurring in the south end of Cadillac. The caller reported that a known juvenile subject broke into the residence, stole two handguns and then fled in an unknown direction, according to police.
The district sent out an alert Wednesday afternoon, stating it was going into secure mode out of an abundance of caution. Brown also said Wednesday the decision was made after consultation with Cadillac Police.
On Friday, Brown said the district will be in conversation with law enforcement over the weekend to determine if the district needs to remain in secure mode this week. With the district finishing up the current school year, Brown said there is potential for celebratory things to be adjusted due to the possibility of the district being in secure mode. As of Friday afternoon, however, Brown said no decision was made.
“We want to end the year with all the great celebratory things for our kids, but we will have a Plan B to provide these experiences inside if we need to,” she said.
Cadillac Deputy Chief Eric Eller said there were no updates regarding the search for the juvenile suspect and the juvenile remained at large. He also said the department is getting tips and following up on them.
Although no threats were received against any school, business or person, Eller said the police department learned from this experience. Although CAPS was contacted, Eller said other school districts, including St. Ann Schools and Heritage Christian School, were not.
In the days since the original report was taken, Eller said those schools also should have been contacted. That way, they could have been allowed to determine what they wanted to do. For that reason, Eller said the department’s school resource officer was reaching out to the other schools to get contact information so they could be notified in the future.
He also said a head start program reached out to the department and they also will be added to the list of schools to be contacted if or when future incidents like this occur.
“After just about any incident, we do an after-action review and the goal is to always improve in our response,” he said. “It will definitely help us in the future.”
Brown said Thursday going into secure mode was the district erring on the side of caution. She also said police didn’t make the recommendation CAPS go into secure mode as there was no threat made against any of the schools. While police made no recommendation, Brown said they supported the district’s decision.
This also has brought attention to the difference between secure mode and a lockdown.
Secure mode includes the closing of all windows and all interior doors. It also means the main entrance door is locked to the secure vestibule and staff is provided relevant information if it is available. The administration uses emergency radios for communication when in secure mode and classes resume within the building. Also, all doors are monitored.
In lockdown mode, lockdown buttons are pressed, which sends an automated call to all emergency services. It also is announced over the PA or yelled that lockdown is happening.
During the lockdown, 911 also is called and all staff is to lock, barricade and secure their areas. Staff is provided relevant information if it is available, and staff and students are to prepare for emergency exit if necessary.
Brown said other procedural information is confidential based on law enforcement guidance. CAPS Emergency Operations Plan is reviewed multiple times a year and approved by local law enforcement.
