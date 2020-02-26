CAPS to start offering junior kindergarten this fall

CADILLAC — A lot of emphasis is put on early learning opportunities and achievement.
For proof, one only needs to look at the third-grade reading legislation. For those who don’t know, it started during the 2016-17 school year — three years before students would be held back. The measure places early literacy coaches in schools to focus on children reading below grade level. Parents would be given a “read-at-home‘ plan, and K-12 districts and charter schools would be encouraged to offer summer reading camps.
If students lag on state reading tests, Michigan third-graders could not advance to fourth grade, unless they qualify for an exemption. The “retention‘ provision is taking effect in the current school year and has prompted considerable debate. Kids could not enroll in fourth grade unless their reading score is less than one grade level behind, they show proficiency through an alternative state assessment or demonstrate mastery through work samples.
For years, Cadillac Area Public Schools offered a junior kindergarten program, but ultimately had to stop once a funding issue came to light. For many reasons but most importantly need for the program to return, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said they are currently accepting applications for students as the junior kindergarten program will return to the district this fall.
“We got rid of junior kindergarten based on we were paying for it. It was based on Title I funding. Our auditor said we could no longer do that (fund it with Title I money),‘ she said. “It also was the same time the state was changing enrollment dates for kindergarten to Sept. 1.‘
Brown said the state has allowed for waivers for students to enroll in kindergarten with birthdates up to Dec. 1 but the need to have junior kindergarten was apparent. As a result, the district and the board of education decided to bring back the program to accommodate the district’s young 5-year-olds who are not quite ready for kindergarten but have been through preschool.
“When we eliminated the program, the state was pushing enrollment cut off at Sept. 1, but they have continued to allow for the wavier,‘ she said. “The demand remains for the students who are not kindergarten-ready. It is challenging to teach 5-year-olds and there is an additional challenge when there is 4-year-olds entering kindergarten who are not ready.‘
ANOTHER PROGRAM TO AID EARLY LEARNING
Junior kindergarten will complement what the community and district are already doing for early childhood learning, according to Brown.
For children ages 0-3, the community offers the Head Start Program for infants, toddlers and parents while the Michigan State University Extension provides free resources for families in parent education, family engagement, and early childhood development.
The district offers things such as the Great Start Readiness Program as well as its Little Vikings Preschool program but now will have junior kindergarten to bridge the gap between preschool and kindergarten for younger students. The preschool programs are for those ages 3-4.
The goal of preschool is to build foundational academic skills while also helping with fine motor skills, social/emotional development and other skills to help prepare them for the rigors of school. The GRSP program is a free program for qualifying families while the Little Vikings program is a tuition-based program offering full and half-day options. GSRP is located within elementary schools while the Little Vikings program will be housed at the district’s new Early Childhood Center located within what is now known as Kenwood Elementary.
When it comes to kindergarten, the addition of junior kindergarten gives parents another option to help their children succeed, according to Brown.
“Junior kindergarten will be the first year of a two year kindergarten experience. It is designed to give younger children more time and support to develop their skills. It is a bridge between preschool and kindergarten,‘ she said.
Junior Kindergarten will be a full-day pre-kindergarten program focused on supporting young 5-year-olds with birthdays between July 1-Dec. 1. It will focus on developing skills that younger students need before entering a traditional kindergarten program. After completing the junior kindergarten program, Brown said the following year they will be enrolled in the traditional kindergarten program.
Brown said the program will be funded by the foundation grant given by the state for each student. For the current school year that amount is $8,111, according to Brown. The junior kindergarten program will have one classroom each at Franklin and Lincoln elementary schools.
Forest View Elementary also will have a junior kindergarten class but it will be similar to how it is run now, Brown said.
“They will be enrolled in the regular kindergarten class with an individual plan with an option to repeat kindergarten if they are not ready for first grade,‘ she said.
Brown said the three-year average retention rate for kindergarten is 32 and the three year average for students on an age waiver is 44. With those averages, she said the district decided on 40 junior kindergarten slots but ultimately that number will be based on need and student criteria. If it shows they only need 38 then it will be 38 but if the need is slightly higher than 40 they will accommodate that.
For parents with a student who might benefit from the junior kindergarten program, Brown said they can go to cadillacschools.org or call the district’s central office to have a packet sent to their home. The central office can be reached by calling (231) 876-5000.
