CADILLAC —Cadillac Area Public Schools will be starting its summer food distribution for students beginning June 17 and Chartwells Senior Director of Dining Services for CAPS Gennie Knapp said this summer is very different from last year.
A year ago, many things were still unknown regarding what could and couldn't be done. Planning was hard as things were changing regularly. This year, Knapp said the biggest difference is that her kitchen staff knows what to expect.
Knapp said food distribution will be once a week beginning June 17 and following every Thursday until Aug. 19. The pick-up time is 11 a.m. to noon at the junior high/high school bus loop. He week the district will provide seven days of breakfast and lunch free to all CAPS students 18 years old and younger and disabled adults up to the age of 26.
No sign-up is required to receive food.
Although regulations are starting to lighten, Knapp said they will follow all safety protocols related to COVID-19 and that will include if there are any future changes made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.