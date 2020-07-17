CADILLAC — Wednesday Cadillac Area Public Schools sent out the text, email, and phone alert.
In each of the alerts, the district told its families it will offer three learning options due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes a fully virtual program, a hybrid program, and a face-to-face. For families looking for a fully virtual program this fall are asked to fill out the Viking Virtual Academy application.
The district's hybrid learning pathway will allow for short term at-home learning needs that may occur throughout the school year. There is no need to apply or enroll in the hybrid pathway as it will be available to all students as needed.
A day after the announcement, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the hybrid pathway is built to support students who need at-home learning in the short-term but also can attend school. If, however, a family decides to use the virtual learning pathway, they will have to commit to that pathway.
If a student is K-8 that commitment is a semester while students 9-12 it is a trimester. Brown said there is a one-week drop/add period. Brown also said virtual-only students will have a CAPS appointed mentor that will check in weekly with them.
The virtual learning pathway also is tuition-free through the district with a flexible learning schedule to support both students and families. It also will give access to tech support, integrated social-emotional supports, and opportunities for the arts, athletics, and clubs.
While the plan is to start school face-to-face in the fall, if that changes, Brown said students will have a daily live stream of classroom instruction with a teacher and they would connect daily through a technology platform including Schoology, Zoom Edgenuity or something else.
Brown said the district's full plan including what learning will look like in the different phases is not complete because the district is looking for some clarity.
"We have guidance from MIOSHA, workplace safety guidance, the MI Start Michigan Roadmap from the governor's office, CDC guidelines, health department guidelines, and executive orders. None of them line up, so which one are we supposed to use," she said.
As an example, Brown said currently CAPS is in a region that is in Phase 5, which means they don't have to use masks in the school, but it is recommended. At the same time, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently made it mandatory through an executive order that it is mandatory to wear a mask. Which one is the district to follow?
As a result, the district is partnering with other local schools to seek clarifications to find out which guidance they are to use in finalizing the plans for the fall. CAPS also is seeking clarification about when and where students are required to wear masks and when and where they are not. They also are looking for approval from District Health Department No. 10 regarding screening and how the district is to respond after a positive test for COVID-19 happens within the district.
Brown said the district is not universally testing staff or students for COVID-19, but will universally be screening them based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. They also will only do thermometer checks if students are showing symptoms of illness. Each building also will have touchless thermometers.
Finally, Brown said there will be rigorous cleaning protocols during and after the school day.
This includes the nightly use of Chlorox 360 machines in every building. A Cholrox 360 machine is an electrostatic sprayer delivering disinfectant solutions to the front, back, and sides of surfaces.
At elementary buildings, Brown said all surfaces will be disinfected every four hours while at the secondary buildings disinfecting will occur between every class. There will be sanitizing stations throughout all buildings and non-essential visitors will be limited. There also will be signage all over buildings talking about proper hygiene, handwashing, and sanitizing.
The idea is each day, the buildings will have a fresh start, Brown said.
On June 30, Whitmer released the MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap, which is designed to help districts create local plans for in-person learning in the fall. It outlines several safety protocols for schools to implement in each phase of the governor’s MI Safe Start Plan.
If you have any questions or would like more information about the district's three pathways, call (231) 876-5000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.