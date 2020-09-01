CADILLAC — Monday morning was a busy for families within Cadillac Area Public Schools, but it was especially busy for the Dickerson family.
For the first time in nearly six months CAPS students could return to their school buildings since the COVID-19 pandemic closed them in March. Monday was the first day of the new school year.
With two elementary-aged children, one in middle school and two in high school who opted for face to face rather than virtual learning, to say it was a busy morning for mom Jenny Dickerson would be an understatement.
While some are opting for virtual learning as a result of the pandemic, Dickerson said once the district's plan was released earlier this summer the decision to send all five of her children back to school was an easy one.
"I just really want my kids to have some normalcy, to get back and to have some more social interaction," she said. "I'm not too worried about going back to face-to-face. If we had more sickness going on, but we don't. So we were like, 'let's get them back in there.'"
Dickerson said she has that confidence because she believes the district has been working to make sure things are as safe as they can be for those families opting to send their children back to school. She also is glad there is a hybrid system for the times it is needed.
Despite the recent uptick in the number of cases, Dickerson said being up north has lessened her concern as well because there just isn't a lot of cases being reported locally when compared to downstate.
While she doesn't have any big safety concerns, Dickerson said she does have some things that she hopes don't happen, especially with her younger, elementary-aged children. Since none of her children have been going to town or the store to see people with masks, Dickerson said she doesn't want that to be a scary thing for them.
"For my kindergartener who did go to preschool and remembers how fun it was, I don't want her to be scared to go to school," she said. "People are wearing masks and they want them to keep their distance. We went to the kindergarten open house and it was a one-on-one with the teachers. After we talked, I felt better about it."
As for the chance of having to have her children go to virtual learning, Dickerson said she is fortunate that she is a stay at home parent. That said, she also is not a teacher and is fearful that her children will not get the education they would have if they were in school with their teachers.
While she doesn't want her children to fall behind if they are forced to go virtual, Dickerson said if that does happen it will be the same for everyone. She also said she doesn't know how a parent or parents who have to continue to work could help their children with virtual learning especially if they are in elementary school.
"We are all in this really crazy time and we have to keep that in mind. Yes, I will have certain goals I want my kids to meet, but I can't stress out about it because it puts stress on them," she said.
