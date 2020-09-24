Capturing taxes for Cadillac West

CADILLAC — Cadillac West's renaissance has another tool in the redevelopment kit.
Though City Council had previously created a Corridor Improvement Authority for the "Cadillac West Resort Area," the board has mostly sat empty.
That changed Monday night when city council appointed five people to the Corridor Improvement Authority. They are Caitlyn Berard, Director of Membership at the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce; Kris and Regan O'Neil, who own an office building in Cadillac West and brothers Jake and Justice Walraven, who own the market in Cadillac West named for their family.
"It's your civic duty," Jake Walraven told the Cadillac News. "We wanted to have an impact in the community and be able to have a voice."
The Alliance for Economic Success recruited the new board members.
One of their first tasks will be to develop an improvement plan for the Tax Increment Financing District in Cadillac West.
The district is similar to a Downtown Development Authority because it allows the authority to capture taxes that might otherwise go to another use. Instead, the captured taxes can be used to improve the district according to the improvement plan.
City Council will have to approve the corridor authority's improvement plan.
"Additionally, businesses within the Authority area pay the same taxes they regularly pay. Unless a special assessment or some other additional tax or fee is established, their taxes are not impacted because of the TIF Plan," City Manager Marcus Peccia explained in an email. "The TIF Plan simply allows for a portion of taxes paid on improved properties to be redirected from the City’s General Fund to the Corridor Improvement Authority’s Fund."
Peccia said he anticipated that the new corridor improvement authority board would meet this fall to formally organize and to begin developing the improvement plan, "all of which may take several meetings before provided to the City Council for their consideration."
"We'd like to see it thrive," Walraven said about Cadillac West.
Recent Cadillac West improvements include the properties purchased by Michael Blackmer, including the Lake Cadillac Resort (formerly the Sands), the Dockside Inn and the neighboring convenience store and ice cream shop. City Council has approved commercial redevelopment and rehabilitation districts in Cadillac West to help commercial property owners finance improvements to their own properties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.