Car crash sends drivers to hospital

CADILLAC — A two-vehicle collision resulted in both drivers being taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City on Monday, Sept. 16.
Emergency personnel responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of West Division Street and M-115 at 2:15 p.m., according to a press release from the Wexford County Sheriffs Office.
The crash occurred after a 56-year-old man, who was turning right onto M-115 from Division, failed to yield to oncoming traffic, according to the press release. This failure to yield resulted in the collision between the male diver and a 29-year-old female who was heading northwest down M-115.
The crash resulted in both drivers being sent to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. Neither of the drivers’ injuries have been reported as life-threatening at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.
North Flight EMS also aided police at the scene.
