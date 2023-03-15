If You Go Cadillac Freedom Festival tentative schedule: Tuesday, July 4 • 11 a.m. — Parade Wednesday, July 5 • Family activities in the Cadillac Commons • Dusk — Movie Night at the Rotary Pavilion Thursday, July 6 • Noon to 6 p.m. — Vendors in the City Park • 6:30 p.m. — Kids Pet Parade • Upbeat Music Series and After Hours Market Friday, July 7 • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Cadillac Farmers Market • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Vendors in the park • 7:30 p.m. — 5K Race • Dusk — Fire on Water Military Tribute at city docks Saturday, July 8 • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Vendors in the park • 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Car Show • 1 to 6 p.m. — Pork in the Park BBQ Competition • Dusk — Fireworks over Lake Cadillac
CADILLAC — Mary and Larry Curtis were shocked last year when they found out that the Cadillac Freedom Festival was being canceled due in part to lack of volunteers.
“We had just moved up here,” Mary said. “We didn’t even know they needed volunteers.”
Determined to help in any way they could, the couple attended a meeting with a number of other people in the community who were interested in making sure the festival and Fourth of July fireworks would go on.
Several months later, the festival is shaping up to be better than ever, featuring a number of events from previous years and a few new ones.
Larry and Mary are in charge of the committee that’s organizing one of the new events — the car show.
The show will be held in the parking area near the Cadillac Municipal Complex, which has room to accommodate up to 170 cars.
All cars submitted in the show will be judged and awards given out for 20 different categories, including “Best in Show,” “Best Pickup” and even “Most Likely to be Pulled Over,” to name a few.
The cost to enter a vehicle in the show is $20. The first 25 participants will receive a gift bag valued at $50, in addition to a T-shirt, dash plaque and more.
Twenty of the participants also will be given a spot in the Freedom Festival parade.
To register, go to cadillacmichigan.com/register-for-the-2023-freedom-festival-car-show/
Depending on the turnout of this year’s car show, Mary said they hope to be able to expand the event, ideally holding it in the heart of downtown like the Back to the Bricks car show in the past.
In addition to the car show, the Freedom Festival schedule includes a parade, Pork in the Park BBQ competition, 5K race, vendors in the park, Fire on Water Military Tribute, Kids Pet Parade, live music and fireworks over Lake Cadillac.
Events are slated to be held from July 4 to July 8, and organizers are in the process of raising $40,000 to hold the “biggest fireworks display yet.” As of Monday, they were about halfway to that goal.
For more information and to find a link to donate, register for the various events, or volunteer, go to cadillacmichigan.com/cadillac-freedom-festival/
