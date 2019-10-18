Car with two young children hit by unhitched trailer

CADILLAC — After an unhitched trailer hit a vehicle occupied by a woman and her two children, the Cadillac Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle that fled the scene.
At around 3:42 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, officers from the Cadillac Police Department were dispatched to a report of a traffic accident at the intersection of M-115 and Sunnyside Drive.
Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle occupied by a 32-year-old Cadillac woman and her two young children that had collided with the disconnected trailer, according to a Cadillac Police press release.
The vehicle, which was waiting to make a left hand turn onto Sunnyside Drive from M-115, was in the turn lane when a Northbound vehicle pulling a trailer had its trailer become disconnected, according to the press release. The trailer then collided with the woman’s vehicle.
According to police, the driver that had been pulling the trailer failed to stop at the scene.
Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as an older tan SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe. The suspect driver is described as a white male, with gray facial hair, according to police.
The occupants of the hit vehicle were treated at the scene by North Flight EMS and released.
Cadillac officers were assisted by The Wexford County Sheriff Office and the Cadillac City Fire Department.
If anyone has any information in reference to this accident, please contact the Cadillac Police Department at (231) 775-3491 or Silent Observer at (231) 779-9215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.