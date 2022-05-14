CADILLAC — Seniors with the Wexford Missaukee ISD Career Tech Center took to the hot seat on their self-produced student panel, “Last Minutes.” With some students acting as interviewees, and others working behind the scenes, the Digital Media Production class had a chance to reminisce on their best and worst high school memories.
The panel was practiced, produced and recorded in the NewsNet studio, where many of the DMP seniors have been spending their time over the last school year. During their class periods, students develop daily programming to be broadcast on Cadillac Community Television (CCTV).
“Last Minutes” is a talk show segment that the students produced last year as well, but the big difference this time around was being able to do it mask free. CTC Paraprofessional Rich Spicer hosts the show and asks four of his DMP seniors a series of questions that reflect on their time within the program and their respective high schools.
From the moment the students stepped on to the studio floor, they were preparing to broadcast. Cameras were put into position, graphics were at the ready and those seated in front of the camera had their mics tested and faces in focus.
After a brief run through of the show, the group went into action.
Some questions remained on the lighthearted end, focusing on the students’ dreams and aspirations after high school. Others dug deeper and centered around experiencing COVID as a student and how the pandemic contributed to feelings of anxiety and depression.
Easing into the COVID line of questioning, Spicer asked his students what it was like going virtual, and if it was a more difficult way of learning. A majority of the students said it wasn’t difficult per se, but more distracting.
Being at home most days out of the week made it easier for them to dismiss their work during the day. However, senior Kimberlee Sewell told Spicer she actually enjoyed the control she had over her day.
She said she could wake up at a reasonable time and start her work whenever it was convenient. Sewell did add that finding the motivation to get started with school work wasn’t her strong suit during that time.
For Marion High School senior Eric Williams, his distraction was driven by video games. He told Spicer that there were many class periods where he was logging on to the virtual class format but would be playing video games on a different computer.
Despite it being a hindrance, Williams said video games were also a de-stressor during the pandemic.
“If I didn’t have video games, I would not have made it through the year,” he said.
Video games were at the center of almost all of Williams’ answers during the panel, and that’s because it’s his dream career after graduation. His interest is specifically in esports.
“I was a starter on the Marion esports team, so after next year, I’m gonna be coaching our high school esports team,” he said. “And hopefully, I’m gonna be taking a degree in a year or two for esports management and then going to get a higher up coaching job or something in the esports area.”
Continuing the conversation surrounding COVID, Spicer first warned his students that the next question would be a bit more serious and asked if it spurred any feelings of anxiety or depression.
First to answer was senior Shane Huyck. During the pandemic, he said his mental health took a huge plummet, but that now, he’s in one of the best places he’s ever been mentally.
His answer tied into another panel question, which was what piece of advice the students would give to their 11th grade selves to help them be a successful high school senior. Huyck said if he could pass along one piece of advice, it would be to start taking care of himself.
Hygiene is an important part of becoming an adult, he said, and now that he’s eating better and paying attention to his overall health, he feels much better and more confident.
Additionally, he noted how the DMP program helped to build his social confidence, which also contributed to his positive mental health.
“Honestly, it’s built my social confidence from basically nothing,” Huyck said. “I had a hard time talking to new people before I came here, but now, after the fact, I’m ready to meet some new people. I’m ready to just throw myself out there.”
While panelist Skylar Garlets’ feelings of anxiety weren’t increased during the pandemic, she said it actually became worse when she went back to school. For over a year, she had been completing her schooling at home, or only interacting with a few peers at a time.
When she returned to a full-time traditional schooling environment, she said the shock of being around so many people was what triggered her anxiety.
After finally finding a consistent routine for her senior year, Garlets will be graduating and heading into a brand new time of confusion and uncertainty. However, she said she’s been well prepared with the skills she’s gained in the DMP program and as a part-time camera operator at 9 and 10 News.
“When I came into this class, I didn’t know how to work a camera. I had no clue,” she said. “And I think this class really helped me step into the knowledge that I have now about cameras.”
The 2022 “Last Minutes” panel will be airing on channel 189 on Cadillac Community Television early this week.
